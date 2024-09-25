2025 NFL Mock Draft has Titans replacing Will Levis with Quinn Ewers
The Tennessee Titans may soon be looking for another quarterback if Will Levis continues to struggle. Addressing this area of need, a new 2025 NFL Mock Draft has the Titans selecting Texas Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers next April.
In his latest mock draft, Daniel Flick of SI.com has Ewers being selected by the Titans with the third overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Tennessee took a gamble on Will Levis carrying an encouraging rookie year into a breakthrough second season, but Levis has been inconsistent through the first three weeks. He’s been efficient, connecting on 68.1% of his attempts, but failed to eclipse 200 passing yards in the first two games and has thrown four touchdowns to five interceptions. Should the Titans end the Levis experiment after this year, Ewers is a strong candidate to replace him. Once a high school All-American, Ewers is an athletic, precise passer with the intangibles needed to thrive as the face of a franchise."
The Titans thought highly of Levis and traded up to select him with the 33rd overall during the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Penn State and Kentucky quarterback wowed NFL draft scouts during the pre-draft process with his athletic physique and rocket-strong arm.
Unfortunately things haven't played out the way the Titans envisioned. Levis showed sparks of his pro potential last season as a rookie, throwing eight touchdowns and four interceptions in nine starts. This season, he appears to have regressed and has made baffling mistake after baffling mistake.
The Titans are likely to continue seeing what Levis can do for at least a few more games. Their backup, Mason Rudolph, isn't starter material. And at 0-3 already, it seems like this is a rebuilding year anyway.
Should Levis continue to struggle with the pro game, then the Titans should absolutely consider drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ewers is, by all accounts, one of the quarterbacks who will be considered at or near the top of the draft.
If the Titans do have a chance to grab Ewers, they could sure do a lot worse.