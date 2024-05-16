3 2025 NFL Draft prospects hit the cover of College Football 25 video game cover

3 2025 NFL Draft prospects hit the cover of College Football 25 video game
The return of a college football video game has been long awaited for a decade. And now, EA Sports is set to launch College Football 25 on July 19. On the cover? Three 2025 NFL Draft prospects in Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter, and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
The last athlete to see themselves on the cover of the video game, NCAA Football 14, was Michigan quarterback Dennard Robinson. He went on to become an NFL running back with the Jacksonville Jaguars and is now on the coaching staff at his alma mater.
Here is a bit of information on all three players who find themselves on the cover of the video game:
Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
Edwards had a bit of a down year in 2023, making him an interesting choice to add to the high-profile cover. Overshadowed by Blake Corum, drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft, Edwards saw his production take a massive hit a year ago.
After rushing for almost 1,000 yards in 2022, Edwards saw his yards per carry take a massive dip, tallying just under 500 yards on the ground a year ago. He has also come under fire for some past comments he has made. He will be looking to rebound in 2024 to get his name back into the Day 2 conversation of the NFL Draft.
This was an interesting decision made by EA Sports.
Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Ewers, the highest-rated high school recruit in college football history, is coming off of a season where he led the Texas Longhorns to the College Football Playoffs. After transferring from Ohio State, Ewers has started for the Longhorns for the past two seasons and now returns to Austin for his senior year.
A year ago, he led the Longhorns to a Big 12 title, throwing for 3,500 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His tape, however, led to him going back to school as he is not yet seen as a first round caliber player. There are some real accuracy issues shown from Ewers within Steve Sarkisian's offense that he must improve on.
If he does? He has the most natural tools of any passer in this class.
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
They had to put a Colorado player on the cover, right? I am glad they didn't fall into the Shedeur Sanders trap, who is extremely marketable but whose play did not stand up to his name at the end of the season. Travis Hunter is easily the best player on that Colorado football team.
Playing both wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffs a year ago, Hunter stuffed the stat sheet in 2023. He caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns on the offensive side of the football. Defensively, he added another five passes defended and three interceptions to his name, flashing great eyes in coverage and elite ball skills to make a play on the football.
Hunter was named as an All-American as he now looks to build his NFL Draft case entering his true junior season.