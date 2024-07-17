49ers: Brandon Aiyuk trade request opens massive opportunity for Ricky Pearsall
With wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk stirring the pot revolving around a new contract this offseason, the San Francisco 49ers planned for the future with the selection of Florida's Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
And while Pearsall's rookie production was not estimated to be high by ESPN's Mike Clay, those numbers could now be set for a massive leap. Former first round pick Aiyuk has now formally requested a trade from the 49ers as a reunion now gets steeper between the two sides.
This would leave Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings as the only real solidified receivers on the 49ers' roster should a trade for Aiyuk actually take place. There is no pathway, short of a tumultous training camp, for Pearsall not to see significant snaps as a rookie if the 49ers do move on from Aiyuk.
Replacing an All-Pro, however, is no small task for the Niners and Pearsall. No receiver was as efficient as Aiyuk in 2023. Despite playing on the team that threw the ball the very least in the entire league, and despite seeing 65 plus less targets than the likes of CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill, Aiyuk still racked up an All-Pro season with over 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Niners would not expect this level of production from Pearsall as a rookie. However, the workload and pressure on his shoulders would undoubtedly increase. Especially as a 24-year-old rookie, the ramp-up toward getting on the field has to be as fast as his 40-yard dash time.
It helps to have perhaps the best playcaller and offensive mind in the NFL, and a quarterback with the highest EPA in the league a year ago. He is already providing plenty of versatility early on as well for the Niners. Pearsall will have the opportunity, but will he live up to the hype of a first round pick in 2024 as the Niners may need to prepare for life without Aiyuk?
More NFL Draft News
Which 2025 NFL Draft-eligible transfer QB can take a Jayden Daniels-like leap with new team?
Texas QB Arch Manning changes tune, will be in EA College Football 25