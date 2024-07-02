49ers: Lackluster production anticipated from Ricky Pearsall despite first round status
The San Francisco 49ers have the most talented offensive roster in the NFL, and adding wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft only makes them more lethal.
However, playing with names like Brandon Aiyuk (assuming San Francisco gets a long-term deal done), Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and more, what kind of production can we expect from Pearsall in year-one? Besides, the 49ers did throw the football the very least of any team in the NFL a year ago.
ESPN's Mike Clay does not anticipate more than modest production from the Arizona State to Florida transfer receiver in his rookie season with the 49ers. That could change if Aiyuk is not in a 49ers' uniform in 2024, but that would be a shocking outcome still.
In his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay estimated Pearsall's rookie production to sit at 29 catches for 385 yards and three touchdowns. This would make Pearsall the fourth-leading receiver in San Francisco's offense as Clay projects all of Aiyuk, Samuel, and Kittle to rack up more yards than the rookie.
However, injuries happen. And that has been a prevalent case for Samuel. Pearsall has the quick twitch and lethal explosiveness to fill Samuel's role should the injury bug creep up again. Depth with an eye on the future is never a bad thing, especially for a Super Bowl contender who wants to keep their window open as long as possible.
Can Pearsall prove ESPN's Clay wrong and explode onto the scene immediately?
