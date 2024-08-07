NFL Draft

Get ready for the 49ers spotlight, Ricky Pearsall

With Brandon Aiyuk on the way out the door, the 49ers must turn to their first round rookie.

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
It seems like just a matter of time before the San Francisco 49ers ship wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk out the door, placing a great deal of pressure on their 2024 NFL Draft first round pick Ricky Pearsall.

Replacing an All-Pro in their prime is no small task, but after low-balling Aiyuk with a contract well below market value, the Niners now live in this reality. And while Pearsall will not fill the same role that Aiyuk played as a true X receiver who can win at every level of the field (I'm not sure they have a receiver who can), Pearsall will without a doubt see more opportunity during his rookie season.

With blazing speed, extremely fluid movement skills, and the ability to win after the catch and at the catchpoint with strong hands, Pearsall brings much to the table. And to take some of the slack off of the former Florida Gator, most of the pressure to replace Aiyuk will fall onto the shoulders of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

But guess what? Shanahan is one of the best offensive minds in the game who thrives at finding ways to get his playmakers the football in advantageous positions. So while Pearsall cannot fill the void left by Aiyuk, Shanahan may have to twist is offense around to center it around different styles of playmakers like their first round pick.

Without a doubt, however, the amount of eyes on Pearsall has definitely exponentially increased.

Cory Kinnan

