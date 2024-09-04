Alabama is still NFLU until further notice
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the latest in a long line of Alabama Football players who have come through the NFL Draft to dominate at the professional level. He was just rewarded as the highest-paid cornerback in the league as a result.
Inking a new deal worth $24 million per year with the Broncos, Surtain II is just another in the long line of players that Nick Saban has developed and sent into the NFL. This continues to prove one thing:
Alabama is still NFLU until further notice.
The 33rd Team puts it into perspective just how much dominant talent comes through the NFL Draft from the Alabama Football program. In fact, from their 2018 team alone, players from Tuscaloosa have signed deals for over $1.1 billion in the NFL. Here is the full breakdown:
Obviously having two quarterbacks on the list inflates that number, and Jalen Hurts did transfer to Oklahoma (so I'm not sure he counts 100 percent). However, at every position group, Alabama Football players dominate NFL rosters.
And not just the rosters in general, but they dominate the highest-paid players on those rosters.
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
College Football Week 1 Helmet Stickers
A top 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackle given the green light to play again
DJ Uiagalelei is not a legitimate 2025 NFL Draft prospect to monitor
Preseasons All-Rookie Team: Which first-year players started their careers with a bang?