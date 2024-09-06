NFL Draft

Alabama, Ohio State have turned into an NFL Draft production factory

You don't have to look any further than a couple of blue blood programs to see who produces the most NFL Draft talent.

Cory Kinnan

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Every NFL team has cutdown their roster to 53 players, and the Alabama Football program and Ohio State Football program continue to lead every other school in the most NFL players rostered from their schools. They have truly turned into NFL Draft production factories.

Alabama clears even Ohio State by double-digits, however, clearly staking the claim as NFLU until further notice. In a far second, there are still 49 Buckeyes currently on active rosters around the NFL.

But what other schools have turned into powerhouses at producing NFL talent as well? Here are the top-ten schools in producing NFL talent, according to PFF:

School

Number of alumni in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide

61

Ohio State Buckeyes

49

Georgia Bulldogs

45

LSU Tigers

39

Michigan Wolverines

38

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

36

Penn State Nittany Lions

36

Oklahoma Sooners

33

Texas Longhorns

31

This year's NFL Draft will be a bit different, however. The Michigan Wolverines boast three of the top prospects in defensive tackle Mason Graham, tight end Colston Loveland, and cornerback Will Johnson, while the LSU Tigers have two first round offensive tackles.

Ohio State Football still has a flurry of NFL talent, however, as defensive tacle Tyleik Williams, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, edge rushers Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau, cornerback Denzel Burke, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, and more all will hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It may be a bit of a light year for the Crimson Tide though. While linebacker Jihaad Campbell will be a riser this season and guard Tyler Booker is one of the best in the nation, quarterback Jalen Milroe has a long way to go, they are light on draft-eligible skill players, and there is not a ton of known talent in the defensive secondary.

Regardless, every other school has a long way to go to catch up to the Crimson Tide. But if you're an NFL team, you know which weight rooms get their players ready for the next level.

— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —

Chiefs seeing lightning fast results from their lightning fast rookie

College Football Week 1 Helmet Stickers

A top 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackle given the green light to play again

DJ Uiagalelei is not a legitimate 2025 NFL Draft prospect to monitor

Preseasons All-Rookie Team: Which first-year players started their careers with a bang?

Published
Cory Kinnan

CORY KINNAN

Home/Latest News