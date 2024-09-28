Arch Manning already looks like the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft
The Texas Longhorns currently have two quarterbacks on their roster who could end up being No. 1 overall draft picks. The injury to Quinn Ewers has opened the door for redshirt freshman Arch Manning to step into the spotlight, and he has not failed to deliver.
On Saturday, Manning and the Longhorns opened up SEC play with a matchup against Mississippi State. In his second career start, Manning showed the kind of maturity and poise typically reserved for grizzled veterans.
Engineering a ruthlessly efficient offense, he tallied 324 yards on 26-of-31 passing, throwing two touchdowns. Manning also ran for 33 yards and a touchdown while leading an offense that piled up 522 yards from scrimmage.
Manning has now passed for 900 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, appearing in four games and starting two. If he were draft-eligible this coming NFL offseason, there is little doubt that Manning would be a shoo-in as a first-round draft pick.
As it stands, Manning is not eligible until the 2026 NFL Draft. With Ewers set to come back from his injury likely next week, there's a chance Manning may not play much more in 2024 for the Longhorns.
Even if he doesn't, the kid with the famous name has already done plenty to intrigue NFL teams who will be in line to select a quarterback ahead of the 2026 NFL season. The sky is the limit for Manning, who appears to have enough talent to keep the family name alive and well in the NFL for years to come.