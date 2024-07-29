Bears: 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 pick Caleb Williams 'drawing rave reviews'
Coming to the NFL after an accomplished collegiate career that included a Heisman Trophy, 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is already making his mark on the Chicago Bears.
They have not been shy about naming Caleb Williams the future of their franchise from the jump. They immediately named him QB1, traded former quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and have given Williams the keys to the offense from Day 1.
And the early returns through the first week of training camp are raving.
Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire writes that the pocket presence, leadership ability to stand up to veterans to break up a scuffle, and his tremendous arm talent make it apparent that the Bears "have a potential star on their hands."
Even his own offensive lineman had this to say:
"Being vocal, doing a great job with his cadence, getting everybody on the same page, the play calls, because it's a lot different than what he was doing in college, and he's embracing it wholeheartedly and he's kicking ass, he really is."- Ryan Bates via Bears
In just three short days we will get to see Williams in action for the first time in a Bears' uniform. When he steps on the field (if the Bears give him significant reps in the first exhibition game of the season) we will get to see if the first overall pick lives up to the hype.
He has the talent around him to make an immediate impact, and after missing on Fields, the Bears need him to become the face of their franchise.
MORE NFL DRAFT NEWS
1 Training camp storyline to follow from all 32 teams
Giants: Out with Daniel Jones and in with Carson Beck?
Chiefs first rounder Xavier Worthy already making electric plays with Patrick Mahomes