LOOK: We have Caleb Williams highlights as Bears open training camp
The Chicago Bears maneuvered themselves into selecting quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after trading the top pick a year ago to the Carolina Panthers.
And early on, that deal looks like a slam dunk move from Bears' general manager Ryan Pols as Bryce Young has struggled early during his time with the Panthers. Hoping for a different fate from their No. 1 overall pick, Williams and the Bears are back in action with training camp underway. Williams was named the starting quarterback from day one and given the keys to the offense as he looks to master a new system.
We still have a little over a month until the first week of the season to find out if Williams can thrive right away, but he is off to a fast start in training camp, wowing fans and media alike.
Look here at all of the Caleb Williams highlights gathered by Bears media and fans thus far through training camp:
MORE NFL DRAFT NEWS
Giants: Out with Daniel Jones and in with Carson Beck?
Chiefs first rounder Xavier Worthy already making electric plays with Patrick Mahomes
Falcons: Michael Penix Jr. showing inconsistencies that on his Washington tape