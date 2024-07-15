NFL Draft

Bears: What's taking so long to get a deal done with Caleb Williams?

No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams remains unsigned. But why?

Cory Kinnan

May 31, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs on the field during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
As the Chicago Bears get set to return to training camp this month, there remains one issue: 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is still not under contract.

Williams, who is not represented by an agent, has stated that he is letting his lawyers handle the contract so he can focus on football. In fact, Williams has remained adamant that he is excited for his first training camp, telling the Chicago Tribune:

“You start getting to the end of the break and you’re training and you’re ready to go... Really excited. … I’m really happy to be back in Chicago and to get this thing going. We’re only about three weeks away (from the exhibition opener).”

Caleb Williams via the Chicago Tribune
Even if a deal is not done, it does not sound like there will be any holdout from Williams and his camp from training camp. And for a young player who the Bears were not shy about handing the keys to and naming their starting quarterback immediately, this is good news.

I'm sure, however, they'd feel much better having pen-to-paper. The Bears begin training camp on July 26.

