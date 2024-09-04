Caleb Williams molds his game after the one Packers legend Bears will be happy about
The Chicago Bears hope they have found the face of the franchise in No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who showed them massive glimpses of the future in his limited preseason performances.
Bears fans, however, may not be happy to hear that he models his game after a legend of a division rival. Or maybe they will considering that player is former Green Bay Packers MVP and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
Here is what Williams had to say on what he loves about Rodgers' game in an interview with Maria Taylor:
"He's special, he knows everything defensive wise, he's seen everything and obviously when things don't go his way, when a play breaks down, he goes and makes insane plays. Being able to be a complete QB is what everyone dreams and aspires to be, it's something I'm working my hardest to be, to the most complete that I can be and play this game from above the shoulders and when the play breaks down, it's time to go make magic."- Caleb Williams on Aaron Rodgers
We saw those glimpses of Rodgers in Williams' game this preseason as he made dazzling throws outside of structure, showed the ability to throw from a multitude of platforms and arm slots, and showed how he can kill a team with his legs as well. The Bears and the Windy City faithful will look for that to carry over into games that actually matter as well.
If Williams has the career that Rodgers has had, then he will go down as one of the best players in Bears' history. He is putting in the work, and while that sort of foreshadowing is unfair to the rookie, Williams is out to prove he can live up to the hype of the No. 1 overall pick.
