Caleb Williams set for Bears debut in second preseason game vs. Bills
After sitting out in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game last week, the Chicago Bears will play their prized possession, quarterback Caleb Williams, when they take on the Buffalo Bills.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus stated he wants to see Williams get into "a good flow and rhythm to it." Do not expect to see Williams play more than one or two series against the Bills, but it will be exciting to at least see the rookie make a few throws in that Bears uniform.
Josh Allen is also starting for the Bills, so we will get a good look at a head-to-head between an elite NFL quarterback and a hopeful elite one. Can Williams make the most of his limited chances in his first appearance as an NFL quarterback?
The Bears head to Buffalo on Saturday, and Williams' debut can be seen at 1 PM eastern time on NFL Network.
