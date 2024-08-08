Bears: Caleb Williams hypes an unexpected NFC quarterback as top-2 in the league
The Chicago Bears are going to get their No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams on the field for the first time this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, but he has praise for another former No. 1 overall pick before he makes his NFL debut. That player? Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Appearing on Up and Adams, Williams gave his respects to Stafford, stating the NFL players got it wrong in their voting. Here is what Williams had to say on the Super Bowl-winning quarterback:
"When he played for Detroit, I enjoyed watching him. But I was younger and I did not really understand. And then I got older and older, then I started to understand his game. He's unbelievable... I don't know how, I think it was 46 right?.. on the top-100? It was something unbelievable that it shouldn't have been. I was not happy about it... I don't think I can name two quarterbacks, three quarterbacks that play the position better than Matthew Stafford."- Caleb Williams on Matthew Stafford
Williams, spending two years in Los Angeles at USC, got to spend a lot of time close to Rams football and close to Stafford. It makes sense why he has such an admiration for him. And based on his college tape, Williams has the ability to slot his arm into different windows the same way that Stafford has proven to do throughout his career.
Can the No. 1 overall pick live up to the status of his favorite NFL quarterback when he takes the field on Saturday?
