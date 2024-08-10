Caleb Williams lives up to the hype in Bears' preseason debut
The Chicago Bears have their future quarterback in 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
His day is over as the Bears take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in their second preseason game, but Williams put on a show in his NFL debut. Wearing the Bears' uniform for the first time, Williams finished his stint 4/7 for 95 yards, adding another 13 yards rushing as well.
And his first NFL completion was an absolute missile into a tight window on 3rd and 13 to pick up a Bears' first down. Working his eyes backside, Williams found Pro Bowl wideout D.J. Moore, connecting and moving the sticks.
He hit a nifty screen pass to running back D'Andre Swift as well that has gotten a bit of hype. This throw was rather routine already as the blockers got out in front and Swift picked up a massive gain after the catch.
Williams' most impressive throw, however, can on his second drive when the former Heisman Trophy winner and top pick rolled out on a play-action bootleg, gave a defender a pump fake, then launched a ball 30 yards on the run to tight end Cole Kmet along the boundary for a massive gain.
Nobody is going to crown Williams after one exhibition start, but there were many anticipating seeing Williams in a Bears uniform for the first time. Those tuned in were not disappointed as Williams showed why he won the Heisman in 2022, why he was worthy of the top overall pick, and why Chicago was right to move off of Justin Fields for him.
Now, the Bears and their faithful hope that it rolls over into the regular season as well.
