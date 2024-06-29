One Pro Bowl defensive lineman already has a target on Caleb Williams' back
The Chicago Bears and 2024 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams will enter the season against the Tennessee Titans. And Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is ready to bring the heat to the rookie in his first career game.
Not just with his play, but with his smack talk as well. Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Simmons and Eisen talked the Titans getting the first shot at Williams as a professional quarterback, and the former first round defensive tackle did not hold back.
His smack talk is already pre-meditated:
“Painted nails. I can’t wait to say that to him ... Most definitely. Oh, it’s gonna be one of them games. I mean, he probably gets smack-talked by his teammates right now, but especially a game like that. My first game, of course I missed the last end of the season. … It’s gonna be the first game of the season. They’ve got us coming to Chicago. All the hype’s gonna be around them of course. I think when special, even prime-time games … everybody just counts Tennessee out, which we all know. A game like Chicago, I’m sure (they’re) thinking we ’bout to get beat bad. That also make me even talk more smack and boost me up a little more, get into a different mode, as well. I’ll be in a different mode that game.- Titans DT Jeffery Simmons on Williams
Its all probably things Williams has heard time and time again from the guys lined up across from him. What will change at this point? There is one quick way Williams can shut Simmons and the Titans up: his play on the field.
Can the first overall pick make Simmons and the Titans pay with a stellar showing in his first career game on September 8?