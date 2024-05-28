ESPN’s Mike Clay shares rookie stat projections for Bears WR Rome Odunze
After landing their quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams with the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears added yet another weapon for him to go along with D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen when they selected Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9 overall.
Given the loaded wide receiver room in Chicago, expectations and projections may not be that high for Odunze to need to contribute big-time immediately. However, based on recent projections from Mike Clay of ESPN, Odunze is still in for a good rookie season.
Clay’s early projections for Odunze have the rookie catching 60 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns, third on the team behind Moore (77-1,047-7) and Allen (84-883-5).
Even as the presumed WR3, 800 yards and six touchdowns would still make for a nice rookie season as Odunze quickly begins building a rapport with Williams, a connection that can grow to be extremely dynamic over the years.