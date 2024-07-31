NFL Draft

Bears training camp: Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze off to a blazing hot start

The two top 10 picks of the future, Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, are building an immediate connection with the Bears.

Jul 27, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) catches a pass during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
The Chicago Bears have accelerated their rebuild, predominantly due to landing QB1 Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The two have built an immediate connection off the field, and now they are building their foundation on the field as well. Williams is surrounded by playmakers, but it was Odunze who he found in the back of the endzone for two touchdown strikes during today's training camp session.

With Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore already on the roster, the Bears have given Odunze a year to find his footing at the NFL level. However, given his talent, Odunze will still see plenty of opportunities as a rookie. With Allen on the last year of his deal as well, the Bears will be looking for Odunze and Moore to grow into a lethal duo for their new franchise quarterback.

