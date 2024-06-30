Bengals' Amarius Mims making most of early offseason reps
The Cincinnati Bengals have always had plenty of talent on offense but the offensive line has been a puzzle over the years. They're hoping their first-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, will help provide insurance now and for the future for quarterback Joe Burrow, who has already dealt with numerous injuries since coming into the league in 2020.
Early on, Mims is providing quality depth and hope for down the line at the right tackle position. The 18th overall pick from April has taken advantage of his opportunity for reps at right tackle during the offseason with Trent Brown out with an injury and missing all but mandatory minicamp. According to ESPN Bengals reporter Ben Baby, Mims is already checking off boxes for head coach Zac Taylor.
"Mims took advantage of the first-team reps vacated by RT Trent Brown, who missed all but the mandatory minicamp. Mims will get time to work his way into the league as a projected backup. But so far, he has checked all the boxes for coach Zac Taylor. 'Consistently doing it over training camp and blocking people and being able to react very quickly,' Taylor said. 'That's the part that I'm excited [about] -- to see how he handles all that.'"
At the very least, Mims gives the Bengals an excellent swing tackle option behind Trent Brown and Orlando Brown during his rookie season. Mims should slide into the right tackle spot by next season at the latest. Trent Brown signed a one-year deal in free agency with the Bengals. It also wouldn't be surprising if Mims works his way into the starting lineup as a rookie.
