Bengals still don't trust WR Jermaine Burton despite dominant preseason
If you strictly stuck to watching highlight reels and to looking at box scores, one would think the Cincinnati Bengals found a steal in wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
On 10 targets, Burton racked up eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals in the preseason, proving the talent that has been on tape from his time with the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide translates to the NFL. For Burton, however, that has never been his problem.
And what was a problem at the NFL level may cost him valuable NFL snaps as a result. Afterall, there is a reason that the majority of Burton's snaps came in the fourth quarter of preseason games versus in the first half.
Burton had questions about his work ethic, off-the-field habits, and his overall professionalism coing into the NFL. This has been the case in his early tenure with the Bengals, and as a result, the team may not even dress the talented rookie on Sundays.
The Athletic's Bengals beat writer Paul Dehner sheds some light on what is going inside the building between the team and Burton. And it is not a glowing review of the talented receiver who struggled with off-the-field issues in college as well:
"The scouting report has proven to be true. Cincinnati did run into issues getting Burton on board and up to professional standards quickly. Al Michaels dropped a line on a preseason broadcast about Burton sleeping through meetings, and while that specific accusation hasn’t been verified, that’s consistent with the sentiment inside the building about his early approach: He has not been in the vicinity of where he needs to be as a professional."- Paul Dehner on Jermaine Burton
This is different than a 20-year-old coming into the NFL level with some growing up to do as well. Burton has been a part of two of the top college programs in the nation under Kirby Smart and Nick Saban. The wide receiver is already 23 years old as well. He has been given the opportunities to buy in on the biggest stage, but at some point the question has to be asked:
Will he?
Dehner even took it a step further with Burton and what kind of impact he can have on Sundays as a result of his inability to buy in with the Bengals thus far. Speaking in the harshest possible way about the rookie receiver, Dehner added:
The Bengals won’t put him out there — or even make him active on gameday — until they feel comfortable he’s preparing in meetings, will be in the right spots and can be trusted by the quarterback.- Paul Dehner on Jermaine Burton
It sounds like Burton's leash is a short one. Third round picks usher in very little guaranteed money. They could give him this season and the offseason to get it together, but if Burton does not become a professional in Cincinnati, it would not be a shock to see the team cut bait with him next summer.
