Bengals WR Jermaine Burton expected to seamlessly replace Tyler Boyd
The longtime wide receiver has finally departed the Cincinnati Bengals, as Tyler Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. To replace him with a younger, more explosive option, the Bengals then drafted the Alabama star receiver Jermaine Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Can he seamlessly replace the savvy veteran slot receiver, however? ESPN's Mike Clay sure thinks so in his 2024 projections guide.
Clay expects Burton to see a healthy dose of targets, estimating him at 72. Furthering his projection, Burton has been estimated to rack up 562 yards and four touchdowns on 42 catches in 2024. With his production dropping off each of the last four seasons, Boyd only racked up 667 yards receiving and two touchdowns a year ago.
If Burton can even get close to matching that production as a rookie, it will be a win for the Bengals.