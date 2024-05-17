Bengals expecting immediate impact from rookie DTs
After losing D.J. Reader in free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals went out and got two defensive tackles to replace him in the 2024 NFL Draft. Both selected on Day 2, Michigan's Kris Jenkins and Texas A&M's McKinnley Jackson have an opportunity in front of them.
In fact, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has been told the Bengals expect both rookies to make immediate impacts as rookies:
"The Bengals emerged from the injury-riddled 2023 season acknowledging that their defensive front seven needed more explosion and speed. That was a major point of emphasis in this draft, and it explains the selection of a pair of Day 2 tackles, Michigan's Kris Jenkins and Texas A&M's McKinnley Jackson. Cincinnati expects both players to contribute right away. In Jenkins, Cincinnati sees shades of B.J. Hill with more upside. And Jackson is a true run-stopper."- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
Jenkins, the 49th overall pick in the draft, is coming fresh off of a national championship at Michigan where he recorded 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Wolverines. Jackson, a true nose tackle tallied 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He was selected with pick No. 97.
With big expectations on their shoulders, can Jenkins and Jackson live up to the hype in Cincinnati?