Best RB in 2025 NFL draft, Ashton Jeanty goes Beast Mode on 64-yard touchdown
Ashton Jeanty wasted no time at all making his presence felt in Week 5. The Boise State star running back proved once more he is the top player at his position in the 2025 NFL Draft with a stunning rushing touchdown.
Check out the moves Jeanty puts on the Washington State defense. The dynamic running back broke multiple tackles on his way to a scintillating 64-yard touchdown score.
Jeanty came into Saturday night's game penciled in as the first running back to be taken in the draft next April. There is plenty of speculation that he may be the only back to be selected in Round 1 when the 2025 draft takes place.
Before Week 5, Jeanty had already piled up 586 yards and nine touchdowns on just 56 carries. Folks, that is more than 10 yards per carry! His ability to take any given play the distance for six points makes him the type of dynamic runner that will electrify an NFL offense next season.