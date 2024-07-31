WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen and rookie WR Keon Coleman building special chemistry
The Buffalo Bills have no choice but to place immediate expectations on the connection between quarterback Josh Allen and rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman.
After trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, the Bills have a massive void in their wide receiver room they are hoping the Michigan State and Florida State standout is able to fill from Day 1. Ever since he was selected with the first pick in the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bills have made their intentions clear on what their expectations are for Coleman.
And the early returns in training camp are promising as Allen and Coleman continue to find each other for touchdowns. The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia had nothing but rave reviews for the rookie wideout:
"And to this point, he’s lived up to his high draft status. Over his first four days of camp, Coleman has flashed some good route running, particularly in the shorter areas of the field, and has been a dependable target when Allen calls upon him. Coleman has done most of his work in team drills in the under-10-yard area, but he pushed it out Sunday with an outstanding catch for a touchdown... If Coleman can continue with his solid camp and into the preseason, he’ll have an excellent shot for a role garnering at least over 50 percent of offensive snaps when healthy to begin the year.- The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia
The Bills even took to social media to post two spectacular touchdown grabs made by Coleman as he and Allen continue to get set for a big season together:
The knock on Coleman coming out of Florida State was his ability to separate. This was only perpetuated when he ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine (despite testing as the fastest player on every on-field metric during drills). The Bills are in a position to see massive profits from landing perhaps the most overthought prospect in this year's draft class.
