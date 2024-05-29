WR Keon Coleman projected to lead Bills in receiving as a rookie
Wide receiver Keon Coleman fills an immediate need for the Buffalo Bills. After selecting him at the beginning of the second round in the 2024 NFL Draft, Coleman has a chance to become the top receiver in Buffalo from day one.
The Bills traded away Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and let Gabe Davis walk to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. While the Bills also added Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, neither hold a candle to the talent of the rookie Coleman.
And ESPN's Mike Clay agrees, projecting Coleman to lead the Bills in receiving as a rookie. In his new 2024 projections guide, Clay estimates that Coleman will finish his rookie season with 810 yards receiving and five touchdowns. He is projected by Clay to even surpass the receiving totals of 2023 first round pick Dalton Kincaid.
Can Coleman live up to the lofty expectations as the leading receiver in Buffalo? He has the talent at quarterback and will have the opportunities. The table is set for the second round pick to have a big rookie season.