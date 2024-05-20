Bills second round WR Keon Coleman continues to endear himself to Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills drafted wide receiver Keon Coleman with the first pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Since arriving at the team facility, Coleman has done nothing but make himself a fan favorite already.
From cracking jokes and stealing snacks in his opening press conference to his utter amusement at the Bills' cryo chamber, Coleman has provided many moments of comic relief for those in Buffalo. He continues to bond himself to the fanbase even further, now connecting with a young fan that wrote him a letter and made him bracelets.
Going viral, Coleman can be spotted wearing the bracelets the young fan made him in his NFL Rookie Premier photographs. It's the little acts of kindness that have gone a long way for Coleman and his new fanbase.
And it's not going unnoticed by those in Buffalo as Coleman's kindheartedness is already endearing himself to Bills Mafia. Kyle Silagyi of Bills Central said it best:
"It’s a heartwarming story that shows the impact Coleman has already made on the Buffalo faithful; he’ll attempt to make a similar impact on the field as a rookie, as he figures to play a prominent role as the centerpiece of the Bills’ revamped receiving corps."- Kyle Silagyi of Bills Central
Drafted for his talent on the field, which the Bills will hope pays off huge, Coleman is making sure his impact reaches much further than what he do