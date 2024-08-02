NFL first-round draft pick Bo Nix takes a step closer to Denver Broncos' starting quarterback job
The Denver Broncos selected Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, a choice not expected among most prognosticators. In a draft that saw six quarterbacks go in the first round, Nix was the sixth, something it did not appear the Broncos wanted to happen.
Denver also acquired former No. 2 overall draft choiceZach Wilson, in a trade with the Jets before the draft, essentially, bolstering their backup position for what was likely the drafting of a starter. And based on head coach Sean Payton's comments Thursday, it would appear Wilson is last in a three-horse race for the starting job, moving Nix into a direct battle with veteran Jared Stidham leading into the team's first preseason game Aug. 11 vs. the Colts.
"It's not etched in stone, we talk about it at the beginning of the week,'' Payton said to media Thursday. "It's hard to rotate three with the first group. We'll see how Saturday goes...not going to be a scrimmage, but it's going to be like three phases, like move the ball. Sunday we'll map out a plan [for the quarterbacks] leading up to [the Aug. 11 preseason opener in] Indianapolis.''
Nix wasn't drafted to be a backup, certainly not to NFL journeyman Stidham or Wilson, whom Denver acquired for a box of scraps after failing to meet expectations in New York. But it wouldn't seem Payton is content with just starting Nix without at least having succeeded in beating out a veteran or two in camp.
