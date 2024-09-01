Boise State's Ashton Jeanty shows why he is 2025 NFL Draft's RB1
Boise State Football, led by one of the 2025 NFL Draft's top running backs in Ashton Jeanty, made quick work of Georgia Southern in Week 1 of college football. No more talking about the theoretical, football is finally back.
He came into the season as many draftnik's top-rated running back, including The Athletic's Dane Brugler, and he did not disappoint in his first performance of the 2024 season. In light work, Jeanty broke Boise State's single-game rushing record against the Eagles.
In eye-popping fashion, Jeanty racked up an astounding 267 yards and six touchdowns on just 20 carries for the Broncos. Some quick math tells me that averaging over 13 yards per carry is a pretty electric football game for the draft-eligible running back.
Breaking down this running back class this summer, The Athletic's Brugler had high praise. Here was his initial report on the Broncos ball-carrier:
"What separates him is how difficult it is for defenders to finish him to the ground. And Jeanty does it in different ways. Built low to the ground, he is short, but not small, with natural balance and body strength to keep his feet through contact. The burst in his movements, laterally and downhill, jumps off the screen and leaves defenders in awkward positions."- The Athletic's Dane Brugler on Jeanty
Of course, Jeanty's dominance (even if not in this fashion) is expected against a team like Georgia Southern. However, he needs to prove he can be productive against top-tier talent as well. And he will get that shot next week.
Boise State, fresh off of a dominant win, will now travel to Eugene, Oregon to take on Dan Lanning's Ducks in their Week 2 matchup. This will be Jeanty's stiffest competition he will face this season before also taking on the Pac-12 castoffs Oregon State and Washington State as well.
All eyes will be on the top running back in the 2025 NFL Draft class as he hopes to lead Boise State to an upset win over the Ducks on the road next weekend.
