Braelon Allen shares cheeky answer to why he fell to fourth round in 2024 NFL draft
Fresh off his outstanding performance on Thursday night, New York Jets rookie Braelon Allen had something to say about being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Allen was on social media Friday morning when he saw someone ask the question he's likely been asking himself for months now: "How ... did Braelon Allen drop to the fourth round?"
His response was pure gold. Mocking the NFL Scouting Combine, he made it clear where he stands:
Allen didn't run at the combine. He was recovering from "lower body issues" sustained during his final season at Wisconsin. The drills he did participate in didn't highlight what he does best, which is run through people as a power back.
"I'm a physical, downhill runner," he described his running style. "I try to punish defenders, create contact more than take it and absorb it. I'm more than willing in pass protection, and I'm also able to run routes and catch the ball fairly well. I think I'm a well-rounded back that's bigger than most, so it's a little different than what a lot of people are getting."- Braelon Allen
So far this season, Allen has done just that. He's averaging 5.1 yards per carry, has tallied 141 yards and a touchdown on 25 touches. He's also running through NFL defenders at an astonishing rate.
The Jets have found a hidden gem. That much is clear.