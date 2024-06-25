Broncos QB Bo Nix letting his maturity shine through early part of offseason
Maturity should be one of the top traits that come out of the 24-year-old quarterback Bo Nix after he was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
And early on, that is what head coach Sean Payton is praising about the former Oregon Duck. While Nix is splitting first team reps with both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, Payton is impressed with what he is seeing from his first round pick.
"We gave [the quarterbacks] a lot, we gave all three of these guys ... there was a lot of install in a short period of time. ... Overall, though, it's what we saw [in him before the draft], what we evaluated, and that's encouraging."- Payton via ESPN
The Broncos are stuck in a hard place at the current moment, letting go of Justin Simmons and Jerry Jeudy this offseason. The talent on their roster might be lacking, leading to perhaps another rough season. There is a reason they may want to slow-play it with Nix, even if he is 24.
However, Nix still has a firm chance to win the job, and it's not like he is going up against the stiffest of competition. While Nix was not my cup of tea this offseason, giving him a third round grade, all Payton might need him to do early on is make the right throws and do the easy things well.
ESPN's Denver beat writer Jeff Legwold had this to add:
"Nix has shown he has developed at least some comfort level with the playbook and has displayed accuracy, particularly in the short and intermediate routes. Payton has consistently lauded Nix's maturity thus far."- ESPN's Jeff Legwold
There remains room to question his ceiling.
However, Nix has been a professional so far, and that is exactly what is needed from a rookie quarterback looking to take over a franchise as a first round pick. Can Payton get the most out of him?