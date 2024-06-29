Broncos: Bo Nix favored in the least impressive QB competition in recent memory
The Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to upgrade a measly quarterback room already consisting of Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.
To put it politely, this might be the worst quarterback battle since the Cleveland Browns featured Brock Osweiler, Deshone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, and Cody Kessler for their starting job seven years ago. One would hope the fifth-year player out of Oregon drafted in the first round would have the advantage.
And while all three quarterbacks split starting reps through summer minicamp, the betting market now favors Nix to win the job over Stidham and Wilson. According to Draft Kings, Nix currently sits at -400 odds to start Week 1 for the Broncos, while Wilson and Stidham sit at +450 and +650 respectively.
Nix was the sixth quarterback off the board in the first round, drafted after all of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy.
While I was not the biggest believer in Nix as a prospect, a player I see as relatively capped out as a prospect with little room to get better, he has the chance to prove me and 10 other teams that passed on him wrong.