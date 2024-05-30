Broncos QB Bo Nix projected to hit his rookie lumps by ESPN
The Denver Broncos provided one of the bigger shocks of the first round, selecting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the draft.
While Jarrett Stidham is on the roster and is getting starting reps in OTAs, the assumption is that Nix, who is already an older prospect, will take over the role sooner rather than later. ESPN's Mike Clay, however, does not provide a great outlook on his rookie campaign.
Not only does Clay only expect Bo Nix to throw 16 touchdowns, but he also has estimated that the Oregon first round pick will throw 13 interceptions and take 37 sacks as well. ESPN has projected him to play just 14 games in 2024, throwing for just over 3,100 yards. Stidham is expected to start three games for the Broncos by Clay, hampering Nix's numbers a bit.
Can the older quarterback prove his doubters wrong and pull the Broncos back to prominence for the first time since the retirement of Peyton Manning?