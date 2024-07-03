NFL Draft

Buccaneers: Graham Barton getting 'good baptism' to get ready for rookie season

After spending three seasons at left tackle, the former Duke Blue Devil is getting used to being back on the inside of the offensive line.

Bill Riccette

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (OL06) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Former Duke Blue Devil and offensive lineman Graham Barton was seen as one of the more versatile offensive linemen of the 2024 NFL Draft before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, having played both center and left tackle in college. He was seen as arguably the top interior offensive lineman in the draft...despite not playing center since 2020.

The Buccaneers had a major hole at center following the retirement of Ryan Jansen this offseason -- Jansen missed the entire regular season in 2022 and 2023 with knee injuries but did play in Tampa's Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys following the 2022 regular season -- and Barton is ready to fill that void immediately. He's getting prepared by enduring a "heavy load" at the center position and getting what head coach Todd Bowles calls a "good baptism".

"This will be a good baptism for him, as far as getting ready for the season," Bowles said, via ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I think he's learned a lot, I think he's eager to get in pads and really show what he can do physically. He's a smart guy." Laine reports Barton and last year's starter Robert Hainsey have been getting first-team reps at center.

At some point, we expect Barton to get the nod, if not right out of the gate. His mean streak will help the Buccaneers get their offensive line right back in good standing. Even Bucs GM Jason Licht said Barton reminded the team of former Bucs guard Ali Marpet and said he has some Ryan Jansen in him. That's not a bad combination to have in a player.

Published
Billy Riccette has had worked featured for USA Today covering the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers. He contributes to 4 For 4 Fantasy Football during the season writing fantasy scouting reports for various teams. Billy is also an assistant coach in Hazleton, PA. During the college basketball season, you can find him being an amateur Joe Lunardi.

