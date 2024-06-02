Buccaneers: ESPN predicts healthy dose of targets for Jalen McMillan in rookie season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used a third round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to add to their wide receiver room, selecting Washington's Jalen McMillan.
He heads to Tampa currently sitting fourth on the depth chart behind future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, the steady Chris Godwin, and 2023 rookie standout Trey Palmer. Despite this, however, ESPN's Mike Clay still sees a decent pathway to production for McMillan in his rookie season with the Bucs.
In his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay has estimated McMillan to rack up 52 targets in a crowded room. On those 52 targets, Clay projects McMillan to finish his rookie campaign with 33 catches, 395 yards, and two touchdowns. Any team would take that production from the fourth receiver on their depth chart in a heartbeat.
Given their salary cap limitations, and the re-signing of Evans, the Bucs could also be in a position to trade away the veteran Godwin too. If that is the case, then McMillan has the skillset to take over Godwin's role more seamlessly than any other receiver on their roster. While the Bucs have little incentive at this moment to move Godwin, there is a pathway for even more targets to open up for McMillan.
After winning the NFC South a year ago, can McMillan help keep quarterback Baker Mayfield on the right side of the tracks after an up-and-down career?