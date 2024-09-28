Cam Ward NFL draft stock soaring as Heisman Trophy candidate leads undefeated Miami
The Miami Hurricanes are undefeated through five games, thanks in large part to the exemplary play of Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward. The senior quarterback has been electric, and his high-level play has caught the eyes of NFL draft scouts in a big way. Quite simply, Ward's NFL draft stock has never been higher.
Friday night's thrilling 38-34 victory over Virginia Tech gave fans the full Cam Ward experience. It wasn't all sunshine and roses. In fact, the Hokies stayed in the game early mainly due to a couple of mistakes by Ward that led to two touchdowns.
Before the dust settled, Ward was responsible for three turnovers (one lost fumble and two interceptions), and he was sacked three times. There were moments in the game in which it appeared the Virginia Tech pass rush had Ward rattled.
Those moments were few and far between, however, and the composure of Ward shined through brighter than any of Friday night's lights. Midway through the third quarter, after Ward threw his second interception of the game, he flipped the proverbial switch.
The Hurricanes would score touchdowns on their final three drives of the night. Ward came back firing lasers, showing the type of confidence and poise that NFL teams covet. His signature "Heisman moment" came in the fourth quarter, where all of that was on display.
Through five games, Ward has piled up astonishing numbers: 1,782 yards passing (averaging 11.1 yards per attempt and 356 yards per game!) with 18 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. A true dual-threat quarterback, Ward has also gained 146 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
After Friday night's dynamic performance, Ward joined an exclusive group. He is one of three FBS players over the last 25 years to start a season 5-0, while recording 3-plus pass touchdowns and 300-plus passing yards in each game (h/t Greg Harvey of Stats Perform).
Fresh off his winning performance, Ward touted his game while speaking with the ACC Network.
“I’m the best player in the country,” Ward said. “I’m humbly saying that, and I’m confident saying that. I put myself in a situation like this — this is why I came to Miami to play with a good offense and a good defense — and both sides of the ball showed up today.”
There isn't a single player in college football who doesn't have a few warts to their game. Even the most convincing "sure things" fail, from time to time. Ward isn't going to be immune to criticism. As we saw against Virginia Tech, he sometimes breaks Cardinal Rules, like "don't stare down your first read" and "don't throw into double coverage."
But the positives matter, too. The term "ceiling" is often used when evaluating NFL draft prospects. And right now, it's as clear as day that Ward has an extremely high ceiling. His quick release is a thing of beauty, and the kid knows how to thread a needle. His mobility is a huge plus. Always looking to throw, Ward can hit the jets in an instant for big gains on the ground.
How high will he go in the 2025 NFL Draft? Pretty high, is my guess.