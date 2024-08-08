Marvin Harrison Jr. is cooking everybody at Cardinals training camp
The Arizona Cardinals made wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. the first non-quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he is already paying huge dividends for them through the early stages of training camp.
Capping off a dominant college career with a Biletnikoff Award-winning season despite lackluster quarterback play, Harrison Jr. is looking to get out of the shadow of his Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee of a father and create his own path. And he's off to a great start in the desert.
Virtually unguardable thus far, Harrison Jr. has been racking up quite the highlight reel as he gets set for his rookie season with the Cardinals. Already listed as the top receiver on the depth chart in Arizona, Harrison Jr. has wasted no time building chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray as he looks to lead all Cardinals pass catchers in 2024.
Here are some of the best highlights from Harrison Jr.'s dominant training camp with the Cardinals thus far:
— Enjoy more free NFL Draft coverage with NFL Draft on SI —
Prominent NFL insider weighs in on Caleb Williams’ progress
Jayden Daniels will play in preseason, but when?