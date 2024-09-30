Carson Beck draft stock sliding, not likely to be first QB taken in 2025 NFL Draft
Carson Beck is not helping himself in the eyes of scouts leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. The Georgia quarterback was once touted as a potential No. 1 overall pick. Through four games of the college football season, Beck's draft stock is falling as other players surge.
In a new article on ESPN, five of the most prominent NFL draft writers gave their answer to the question, "What is your predicted chance that Carson Beck will be the first QB selected in April?"
All five of them alluded to the strong play of other quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, such as Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, among others. And the highest percentage given was 35 percent.
Jordan Reid, who has downgraded Beck's chances to go first in a big way since the preseason (20 percent down to just five percent), gave his reasoning for doing so:
"I gave Beck the class's highest odds (20%) of being selected first overall in the preseason, regardless of position, but he hasn't looked like the same passer who we saw in 2023. Georgia's offense has used a high percentage of underneath throws, resulting in some overly cautious play, and Beck has struggled with ball placement on deeper throws. There's plenty of time for him to recover, but with the play of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Miami's Cam Ward and Alabama's Jalen Milroe, the race for QB1 is getting closer and closer."
Saturday's high-profile loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide doesn't help matters. While his NFL draft peer, Jalen Milroe, put on a jaw-dropping show in victory, Beck failed his biggest test of 2024 so far.
Beck was inaccurate, threw into coverage, and was definitely rattled in the first half of the biggest game of the year. The redshirt senior deserves credit for fighting back and ultimately putting the Bulldogs on his back in the second half. However, Beck had four back-breaking turnovers in the game, including the final interception that sealed the loss.
There is time for Beck to right the ship, regain the trust of draft scouts, and work his way back into the conversation as the first quarterback in 2025. For now, however, he's clearly sliding down draft boards following a disappointing start to his 2024 campaign.