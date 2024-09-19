Carson Beck NFL Draft stock will surge with big game vs Alabama
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck already has the eyes of the NFL upon him. His NFL Draft stock can improve even more on Saturday when the Bulldogs take on the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide.
Playing well in a rivalry game is always a big boost to a NFL Draft prospect's stock. Shredding a defense as potent and dynamic as the one Alabama brings to the table is something that will have a big impact on Beck's draft status.
Alabama comes into Saturday's rivalry game on a high note after throttling their first three opponents of the 2024 college football season. The Crimson Tide have allowed just 26 points in their first three games and are fresh off a stunning 42-10 whalloping of Wisconsin, in Madison.
Georgia, on the other hand, barely scraped by in Week 3. Beck struggled early and often in last week's contest, which led to Georgia's offense punting on its first four possessions of the contest. Ultimately, Beck rebounded with a strong second half and did just enough to get his team into the win column.
Needless to say, Georgia's offense can not afford to start out so slowly in Week 4 on the road in Tuscaloosa. Beck needs to come out sharp, from the game's opening snap, to ensure his team walks out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a victory.
Beck is currently listed as the No. 9-ranked player on ESPN's Big Board, courtesy of Mel Kiper. Clearly, he's seen as a potential high draft pick come April, and there has been some talk that Beck could be the first overall player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
A big game on Saturday, on the road against the hated Crimson Tide, will do a lot to prop up Beck's already surging NFL Draft stock. And, of course, a victory for the Bulldogs will keep them on track to once again contend for a national title this winter.