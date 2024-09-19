NFL Draft

Carson Beck NFL Draft stock will surge with big game vs Alabama

Carson Beck has a chance to significantly boost his NFL Draft stock on Saturday. The Georgia quarterback leads the Bulldogs into a mammoth Week 4 battle against SEC rival Alabama.

Jesse Reed

Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to pass against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to pass against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images / Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images
In this story:

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck already has the eyes of the NFL upon him. His NFL Draft stock can improve even more on Saturday when the Bulldogs take on the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide.

Playing well in a rivalry game is always a big boost to a NFL Draft prospect's stock. Shredding a defense as potent and dynamic as the one Alabama brings to the table is something that will have a big impact on Beck's draft status.

Alabama comes into Saturday's rivalry game on a high note after throttling their first three opponents of the 2024 college football season. The Crimson Tide have allowed just 26 points in their first three games and are fresh off a stunning 42-10 whalloping of Wisconsin, in Madison.

Georgia, on the other hand, barely scraped by in Week 3. Beck struggled early and often in last week's contest, which led to Georgia's offense punting on its first four possessions of the contest. Ultimately, Beck rebounded with a strong second half and did just enough to get his team into the win column.

Needless to say, Georgia's offense can not afford to start out so slowly in Week 4 on the road in Tuscaloosa. Beck needs to come out sharp, from the game's opening snap, to ensure his team walks out of Bryant-Denny Stadium with a victory.

Beck is currently listed as the No. 9-ranked player on ESPN's Big Board, courtesy of Mel Kiper. Clearly, he's seen as a potential high draft pick come April, and there has been some talk that Beck could be the first overall player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

A big game on Saturday, on the road against the hated Crimson Tide, will do a lot to prop up Beck's already surging NFL Draft stock. And, of course, a victory for the Bulldogs will keep them on track to once again contend for a national title this winter.

Published
Jesse Reed

JESSE REED

Jesse Reed is a passionate and avid NFL fan, first and foremost. He has been a professional writer for more than a decade with experience as a Managing Editor at Sportsnaut, where he was featured on Yardbarker and MSN.com. Previously, Jesse was a breaking news writer/NFL analyst for Bleacher Report.

Home/Latest News