Chargers: Ladd McConkey expected to become Justin Herbert's favorite target right away
With their wide receiver room in shambles after Mike Williams signed with the New York Jets and Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears, the Los Angeles Chargers moved up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get Justin Herbert a new friend. With the 34th pick in the draft, the Chargers selected Georgia standout Ladd McConkey.
Given the state of their wide receiver room, the Chargers need McConkey to step in and produce right away as a rookie for Herbert. And one analyst is quite bullish on the impact he can have as a rookie.
In his 2024 projections guide, ESPN's Mike Clay has projected McConkey to lead the Chargers in receiving as a rookie. Even with 2023 first round pick Quentin Johnston on the roster, McConkey has been estimated at nearly 800 yards and five touchdowns on 63 catches as a rookie. Johnston has been projected by Clay to be outproduced by Josh Palmer as well, estimated at just 601 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches.
McConkey is a clean prospect with an extremely high floor. It's hard to see a way the Chargers miss on this pick. Get ready for the Herbert-to-McConkey connection in 2024.