Top 2024 draft pick Bears QB Caleb Williams looks sharp at training camp so far
No NFL team has a sorrier history at the quarterback position than the Chicago Bears. As far as their all-time great franchise QBs go Sid Luckman should probably be at the top of the list but he played so long ago he might as well have been playing a different sport. In the modern era the standard has been set by Jay Cutler, which should be a low bar to clear for any talented passer without a gunslinger inferiority complex. However, the Bears continue to have a terribly difficult time developing even the best quarterback prospects around the nation.
The latest failure was former Ohio State star Justin Fields, who Chicago shipped off to Pittsburgh for peanuts considering his upside. The Bears and their fans are now hoping that their latest effort will finally break the curse and land them their guy at the game's most-important position. With the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, they selected USC QB Caleb Williams, who has oodles of talent but also the burden of heavy expectations.
If nothing else the Bears have done a good job surrounding Williams with talent at the wide receiver position. Their 1-2-3 of Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and rookie Rome Odunze is one of the best in the league this year on paper and should help him reach his full potential. Williams' offensive line is another story, though. Most likely he will spend much of his rookie season scrambling for his life the way Fields had to.
On the positive side, one of Williams' best attributes from his college days was escaping pressure and throwing accurately on the run, even deep downfield. If that skillset alone translates well at this level then it will go a long way towards the Bears finally having found their guy.
Observe this play from Williams at training camp in Lake Forest, where he escapes pressure and delivers a deep ball for a touchdown.
It's only one play and nothing we see this time of year really matters given the context, but it is a positive sign that Williams will figure this thing out eventually. Of course, that's not the only highlight-reel worthy play that Williams has produced over the last several days. Here's another that may inspire some real belief on the part of Bears fans.
Williams clearly has the athletic ability he needs to thrive at this level. The real x-factor in determining whether or not he works out will likely be how well and how quick head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff can develop him.