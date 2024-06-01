Xavier Worthy looks to solve Chiefs' WR woes
Over the past three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have dumped a ton of assets into their wide receiver room with little signs of production. They are hoping their first round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Xavier Worthy, turns their fortunes around.
They traded a third and a fifth round pick for Kadarius Toney, which has turned out to be a massive nightmare. The second round selection of Skyy Moore has not paid dividends for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. While Rashee Rice found success as a rookie, he has been all over the news for a string of off-the-field incidents.
This led to them not only using a first round pick on the blazing fast Worthy, but also signing former first rounder Marquise Goodwin in free agency as well. What kind of impact, however, can the rookie from Texas make in year-one with Mahomes and the Chiefs?
ESPN's Mike Clay expects a rock solid rookie season from Worthy despite the presense of Rice and Brown. In his 2024 NFL projections guide, Clay has Worthy slated to rack up over 750 yards and six touchdowns in his first year in the NFL on 90 targets. Clay even projects that Worthy will be a factor as a punt returner in Kansas City too.
The Chiefs have managed to win Super Bowls in back-to-back seasons with the current wide receiver room, but it has been like pulling teeth for Mahomes. A season like this from Worthy would certianly lighten that load.