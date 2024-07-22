Chiefs first rounder Xavier Worthy already making electric plays with Patrick Mahomes
Despite fielding one of the worst wide receiver corps in the NFL a year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs still managed to win the Super Bowl. However, the need was apparent as they gave star quarterback Patrick Mahomes a new toy to throw to in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round.
And it is already paying dividends in training camp as the duo have already connected for an electric deep shot as the Chiefs have begun their new season.
In a highlight captured by KC Sports Network, Mahomes can be seen scrambling to his right, resetting his feet, and hurling a throw back across his body deep down the field to his rookie speedster. Worthy reels in the highlight catch in front of a packed crowd.
Worthy, of course, is going to be remembered for his blazing speed, breaking the NFL Scouting Combine's 40-yard dash record with a time of 4.21. However, he is much more than that as he can run sharp routes and separate from defenders with his elusiveness. While the Chiefs still need a receiver who can work through contact better than their current corps can, Worthy brings an immediate upgrade and element of lethality to their already dynamite offense.
He burst onto the scenes immediately at Texas, racking up 981 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman, and the Chiefs are hoping for immediate production from their first round pick as well as Worthy enters his first NFL training camp. After racking up 1,000 yards in his last year at Texas, Worthy has a chance to make a huge impact with Mahomes in Kansas City.
