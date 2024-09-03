A top 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackle given the green light to play again
The 2025 NFL Draft future looked bleak for Cincinnati Football defensive tackle Dontay Corleone earlier this summer.
He was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs and was forced to put his football career on hold. Seen as one of the most dominant draft-eligible defensive tackles in the class due to his ability to be a force against the run, this was a huge blow to the class, the Bearcats, and to Corleone himself.
However, just about three months later, and Corleone has been cleared to play live in-game football.
Over the past two seasons, Corleone has accumulated a massive 51 stop tackles from the interior of the Bearcats' defense. He has graded out as an elite run defender throughout his career, and it shows up on his film as well. Predominantly a nose tackle, Corleone saw a massive increase of three-technique snaps in 2023.
This is a huge boost not only for the Bearcats, but for the 2025 NFL Draft crop of defensive tackles as well.
