The potential EA College Football cover athletes we missed out in the last decade
After a decade, College Football 25 returns as EA Sports is bringing the game back. However, without it over the past 10 years, we missed out on playing with guys like Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, and other dynamic playmakers.
We also missed out on cover athletes getting their shine as well. Who would have donned the cover of the prestigious game over the past decade?
Historically, EA would choose an athlete from the previous year. We are working off that same premonition here. So starting with what would have been NCAA Football 15, we have to look at who the main contributors were in 2013 (heading into the 2014 season). In the past, however, the player chosen had to be a player who was no longer in college. This does not have to be the case but can be in this exercise. Let's dive in:
2015: DT Aaron Donald, Pitt
Heading into the 2014 season, the players to choose from in this year were limited. There was Jameis Winston, the bonafide top player in the country, but some scandals in college would have made his marketability low. The best running back and wide receiver in the nation the year before was Andre Williams and Brandin Cooks.
Pitt defensive tackle Aaron Donald, however, swept every defensive award that year and landed in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft as a result. He is now retired and a future first ballot Hall of Famer. He's the easy choice here.
2016: QB Marcus Mariota, Oregon
I mean, c'mon. This one is easy.
Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott could have been considered here as well after his insane production in the College Football Playoffs that led the Buckeyes to a national championship, but Mariota's award-winning season is too much to pass off here.
2017: RB Derrick Henry, Alabama
Derrick Henry won every imaginable award during the 2015 season, including the Heisman Trophy. I'd say his NFL career worked out well for him as well.
2018: QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
There is quite literally no other choice here. Jackson took the college landscape by storm in 2016 and hasn't looked back since.
2019: QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
There is a reason that Mayfield has gotten commercial deals and other endorsements throughout his career. He's extremely marketable. His Heisman-winning 2017 seasons can be traced back to one of the best collegiate seasons of all-time. The animated personality of Mayfield only makes him more attractive to achieving a video game cover. He would have been an easy choice.
2020: QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
This was part two of three of Lincoln Riley's Linsanity run at Oklahoma. Murray was electric in his one seasons as the Sooners' starting quarterback, ending in a Heisman Trophy and a nod as the first overall pick (just as Mayfield had done the year before).
Alabama's Quinnen Williams would have been a fun option this year as well, but everyboyd loves the electric offensive playmaker.
2021: QB Joe Burrow, WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, LSU
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow appeals two different fanbases as well, beloved by both Ohio State and LSU fans. That's a huge draw. From the cigar, to the persona, Burrow is the definition of a coverboy. However, as perfect as he was that year, the dominance that Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase put on display make them the perfect trio to don the cover together.
It certainly helps that all three are still superstars to this day.
2022: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
The COVID year was a bizarre one, but there wasn't a player more dominant than DeVonta Smith that year. Nobody could stop him as he won award after award, racking up over 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns for the national championship-winning Crimson Tide. I don't see how there could be another option.
2023: QB Bryce Young and DE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Second to just Lamar Jackson as a returning player to don the cover in this activity, it's hard to pass up a sophomore who just won the Heisman Trophy entering his draft-eligible year. Making it better? Alabama also returned the best defensive player in football that year as well in Will Anderson Jr.
This would have made for a dynamite cover with the two Crimson Tide standouts.
2024: QB Caleb Williams, USC
This one is pretty easy too.