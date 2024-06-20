Colorado Football CB/WR Travis Hunter draws comps to Pro Hall of Famer
In preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft, it is hard to overlook the talent of Travis Hunter. The best player for Colorado Football, Hunter is now drawing comparisons to a Pro Football Hall of Famer in cornerback Champ Bailey.
ESPN's Jordan Reid drew the attention of many by showing a side-by-side of Bailey when he came out of the University of Georgia in the 1999 NFL Draft. During his final season with the Bulldogs, Bailey racked up three interceptions while also catching 47 passes for 744 yards and five touchdowns.
A year ago with the Buffs, Hunter racked up a similar statline. He finished his true sophomore campaign with three interceptions, adding another 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.
Even looking at the measurables, Bailey came in at 6-foot-1 and 184 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine in 1999 before he would eventually be drafted with the seventh overall pick by Washington. Hunter is also listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. Bailey ran a screaming 4.28 40-yard dash while leaping to 37 inches and 10-foot-1 in his vertical and broad jump respectively, so Hunter will have some numbers to chase there as well.
Like Bailey, many believe Hunter is best suited to take the field at cornerback exclusively at the NFL level. In doing so, if Hunter can live up to the comparison of Bailey, he will be ending his career with a gold jacket as well. At this point, Hunter is a projected first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.