Colts: Will Laiatu Latu live up to the hype as the first defender drafted?
In an offense-heavy first round in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts were the first team to take a defensive player with pick No. 15. With that selection, they added the dynamic UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu to their defensive lineup.
The Colts have been aggressive in adding pass rushers to their roster, with Latu becoming the latest. What expectations can he reach in year-one? ESPN's Mike Clay thinks he can match the production of the established pass rushers already on the roster as a rookie.
Latu is expected to finish third on the Indianapolis defense in sacks as a rookie with 5.5 in total. Both former first round pick Kwity Paye and breakout player from a year ago Samson Ebukam are projected to finish with more sacks than Latu in Clay's projections with six apiece.
But hey, if the Colts have created a three-headed monster off the edge with the selection of Latu that can consistently wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks, then their job is done.