Will AD Mitchell be WR2 for Colts right away?
The Indianapolis Colts seemingly draft a young wide receiver on Day 2 of the NFL Draft every year, and the 2024 NFL Draft was no different as they stopped the slide of the tantalizing Adonai Mitchell.
Now entering a wide receiver room with a freshly paid Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs, Mitchell will look to stand out and make a name for himself. Given his extraordinary talents, can Mitchell establish himself as the WR2 in the Colts' offense behind Pittman?
Pierce has proven to be a deep threat, but lacks nuance to his route tree. Josh Downs have been a monster after the catch, but has operated as a gadget player and slot receiver for the Colts. There is a real opportunity for Mitchell to grab ahold of a prominent role in his first year as a pro. In fact, ESPN's Mike Clay has projected Mitchell to be that WR2 for quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Colts.
In his 2024 projections guide, Clay has put a production estimate of 643 yards and three touchdowns on 46 catches as a year-one number for Mitchell to hit. Clay projects he will see the same amount of targets as Downs at 80 apiece.
Head coach Shane Steichen is one of the craftier playcallers in the NFL who will certainly look to create explosive plays. Adding an alien like Mitchell with a healthy Richardson should help Steichen reach new heights in 2024.
Look out for the Colts' offense.