Laiatu Latu's pro-ready game translating just as expected for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts took the first defensive player off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft, bringing UCLA's Laiatu Latu to the midwest with pick No. 15.
Latu, despite some significant medicals in his background, was well worthy of being the first defensive player taken. His tape showed an extremely pro-ready player who can use his hands in a variety of ways to win off the edge. And the Colts are already seeing that translate to the NFL early through minicamp.
ESPN's Stephen Holder reports on how Latu's game is already translating to the NFL level:
The Colts are optimistic about Latu's chances for success as they've already seen some of the qualities observed in Latu at UCLA translate to the NFL... Latu's array of pass-rush moves has been on display, but the next step is to perfect the countermoves that will also be necessary against the skilled pass-protectors he'll see in the regular season. Look for Latu to play in obvious pass-rush situations, which sets him up for potential high sack numbers.- ESPN's Stephen Holder
Latu has some work to do against the run, but as Holder mentioned, the Colts have the rookie in a position where he really only needs to be on the field in obvious passing situations right now. With Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, and more already locked in along their defensive line as well, Latu will just have to do his job in his role as a rookie.
Look for him to make an immediate impact on the stat sheet in 2024.