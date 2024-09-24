Commanders first-round NFL draft pick Jayden Daniels shows he belongs on MNF
The Washington Commanders appear to have landed a superstar in first-round NFL draft selection Jayden Daniels. He was outstanding in the first half on Monday Night Football.
There is little doubt that the Washington Commanders have a genuine superstar in rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The 2024 NFL Draft first-round pick showed his skills off in a major way in primetime on Monday Night Football.
Already up 14-10 in the second quarter, Daniels showed off his cannon of an arm with the longest pass of his collegiate or professional career. Check out the timing and precision on this 55-yard strike to Terry McLaurin.
One play later, Daniels capped the drive off with a four-yard touchdown scamper.
The No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft is making a very loud statement tonight. It's not hard to imagine there will be many more to come in the future.
