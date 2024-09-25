NFL Draft

A new name leaps to the top of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

Is it a surprise after his dominance on Monday Night Football?

Cory Kinnan

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year chase between 2024 NFL Draft prospects got flipped on its head this week after No. 2 overall pick and quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to a Monday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Daniels finished with an astounding completion percentage of 91 percent on the night, lighting up the Bengals down the field on multiple occasions. He finished the game with 254 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-23 passing. As a result, he has seen his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds skyrocket just three weeks into his rookie season.

So where does he currently sit? Here are the updated NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds with plenty of ballgame to play. All odds are from BetMGM.

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

+170

WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

+250

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

+425

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

+550

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

+2000

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

+2000

WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

+2500

WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

+4000

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

+5000

RB Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs

+5000

