A new name leaps to the top of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year chase between 2024 NFL Draft prospects got flipped on its head this week after No. 2 overall pick and quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to a Monday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Daniels finished with an astounding completion percentage of 91 percent on the night, lighting up the Bengals down the field on multiple occasions. He finished the game with 254 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-23 passing. As a result, he has seen his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds skyrocket just three weeks into his rookie season.
So where does he currently sit? Here are the updated NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds with plenty of ballgame to play. All odds are from BetMGM.
QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
+170
WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants
+250
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
+425
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
+550
QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
+2000
TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
+2000
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
+2500
WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
+4000
RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets
+5000
RB Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs
+5000
